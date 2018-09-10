Utah Is A Gold Mine For Fossils

If you stood in southeastern Utah over 300 million years ago, you’d be overlooking the ocean. The landlocked state wasn’t quite the same landscape of scarlet plateaus and canyons you might see today, but a coastal desert where sand dunes butted up right against the sea. And about 80 million years later, it was home to some of the earliest dinosaurs.

In this region of Utah, today known as Indian Creek in Bears Ears National Monument, the remains of dinosaur relatives, known as protodinosaurs or “dinosaur aunts and uncles,” are buried in the Earth. Their bones tell the stories about the dawn of dinosaurs, prehistoric Utah, and a much warmer Earth.

[Most people believe that a meteorite killed the dinosaurs. Except for one holdout scientist.]

The creatures that came before the massive, iconic dinosaurs of the Jurassic period are often times overlooked. But the fossils of early dinosaurs and animals provide equally crucial information for filling in Earth’s early timeline. There is a bounty of amazing fossil diversity dispersed across the Indian Creek sites, from the crocodilian-like phytosaur and the big armored herbivore aetosaur to the fan-backed dimetrodon.

In this interview, recorded live at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater, paleontologist Randall Irmis gives Ira an inside look at what it’s like to step into a paleontologist’s boots and discover some dino gold.