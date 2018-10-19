 10/19/2018

The Complex Societies Of Bees And Beyond

17:44 minutes

Step aside, honeybees, there’s a new pollinator in town. Hollis Woodard of University of California, Riverside shares the intricate life cycle of bumblebees, whose queens spend most of their life cycles solitary and underground, but then emerge in the spring to single-handedly forage for food, build a nest, and start colonies that eventually grow to number hundreds.

And UCLA’s Noa Pinter-Wollman studies the behavior of bees and other social insects, and why ant, bee, and spider societies are more than just an amalgam of individuals—but collective behaviors that emerge from the masses. Could there be a human connection?

[The marvelous, misunderstood lives of common spiders.]

The two insect aficionados share the mysteries of arthropod societies in this interview recorded live in Thousand Oaks, California. Take a look at Pinter-Wollman and Woodard’s social research subjects below.

a nest of tan furry spiders in thick webs with smaller baby spiders
Spider nest. Credit: Noa Pinter-Wollman
three ants are taking apart and carrying another insect
Ants. Credit: Noa Pinter-Wollman
Bumblebees. Credit: Christian Baker ©Science Friday

  • Read a 2013 study on the social regulation of maternal traits in bumblebee queens and a June 2018 study on how insecticides affect bumblebee queens from Woodard’s lab.
  • Read Pinter-Wollman lab’s study on how exposure to predators reduces collective foraging aggressiveness and affects the colony published in Behavioral Ecological Sociobiology. 

Hollis Woodard

Hollis Woodard is an assistant professor of Entomology at the University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California.

Noa Pinter-Wollman

Noa Pinter-Wollman is an associate professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California-Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California.

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

