The Complex Societies Of Bees And Beyond

Step aside, honeybees, there’s a new pollinator in town. Hollis Woodard of University of California, Riverside shares the intricate life cycle of bumblebees, whose queens spend most of their life cycles solitary and underground, but then emerge in the spring to single-handedly forage for food, build a nest, and start colonies that eventually grow to number hundreds.

And UCLA’s Noa Pinter-Wollman studies the behavior of bees and other social insects, and why ant, bee, and spider societies are more than just an amalgam of individuals—but collective behaviors that emerge from the masses. Could there be a human connection?

The two insect aficionados share the mysteries of arthropod societies in this interview recorded live in Thousand Oaks, California. Take a look at Pinter-Wollman and Woodard’s social research subjects below.

