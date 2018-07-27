 07/27/2018

The Genetics Of Becoming An Ant Queen

11:39 minutes

four ants marked with different colors on their abdomens
Clonal raider ants carrying and grooming larvae. Ants were tagged with colored dots to allow for behavioral observation. Credit: Daniel Kronauer

Many ant species have a queen, the member of the colony that lays eggs. The rest of the ants are divided into different roles that support the queen and the colony. So what ants become queens versus workers? Scientists found that the gene ilp2 that regulates insulin played a role in determining what ant becomes the queen. Their results were published in the journal Science.

[What is the origin of the word “quark”? Well, let us tell you the tale of particle physics, Aristotle, and James Joyce…]

Biologist Ingrid Fetter-Pruneda, an author on that study, talks about how this gene works in determining a queen and what this can tell us about the evolution of societies in insects and beyond.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Ingrid Fetter-Pruneda

Ingrid Fetter-Pruneda is a postdoctoral associate at Rockefeller University in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Quark’

It's a tale of particle physics, Aristotle, and James Joyce.

Read More

Massive Toxic Algae Bloom Stinks Up Florida Towns

Foul smelling algae is plaguing three Florida counties, spurred on by billions of gallons of polluted water, rising water levels, and higher temperatures.

Read More