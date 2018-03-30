 03/30/2018

A New Organ That Could Explain The Mysteries Of The Human Body

12:16 minutes

The interstitium. Credit: J. Gregory, Mount Sinair Health System 2016.

Scientists have discovered a new piece of human anatomy we never knew we had—a layer of connective tissue that exists all over the body. It sits below the skin’s surface, lining the digestive tract, the lungs, and even our blood vessels. Researchers say it could be the missing link the medical community needs to move forward in a number of areas of research, including cancer and autoimmune disease.

Step inside the Meteorite Museum.

But it could also explain so much more, including why our skin sags when we’re old, and how acupuncture could work. Neil Theise, professor of pathology at NYU School of Medicine, and Rebecca Wells, professor of medicine and bioengineering at University of Pennsylvania, join Ira to discuss their discovery—and their theories about the the interstitium.

Segment Guests

Neil Theise

Neil Theise is a professor of Pathology at the NYU School of Medicine in New York, New York.

Rebecca Wells

Rebecca Wells is a professor of Medicine and Bioengineering in the Faculty of the Center for Engineering Mechanobiology at UPenn, part of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

