The Little Plankton Recorder That Could

For half a century, merchant ships have hitched humble metal boxes to their sterns, and towed these robotic passengers across some 6.5 million nautical miles of the world’s oceans. The metal boxes are the “Continuous Plankton Recorder” or CPR, a project conceived, in a more innocent time, to catalogue the diversity of plankton populating the seas.

Then, in 1957, a messenger from a more polluted future became tangled in the device. “Recorder fouled by trawl twine,” read the recorder’s log. Modern-day researchers haven’t been able to confirm that the twine was plastic, but they believe it might have been, due to the growing use of plastic fishing lines in the 1950s.

In 1965, a less ambiguous specimen appeared in the logs: a plastic bag.

In the decades since, the recorders have been fouled by more and more plastic pollution, so much so that plastic debris now far outnumbers materials of natural origin. One might even mistake the “P” in CPR to refer to plastic.

But, true to the device’s original mission, the recorders have also made biological discoveries, such as a pirate plankton invading the North Atlantic via the melted Arctic, a species that hasn’t been seen in the North Atlantic for 800,000 years.

Clare Ostle, a marine biogeochemist and lead author on a study about the CPR’s plastic finds in the journal Nature Communications, joins Ira to talk about the treasures and trash the CPR has collected over the years.

