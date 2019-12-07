The (Model) Rockets’ Red Glare

Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. But before astronauts could take that one small step on the moon, they had to take off from Earth. On Tuesday, July 16, in commemoration of the 9:32 am launch of the Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 11 crew, model rocketeers from around the world will conduct a global launch event—by firing off thousands of rockets planet-wide. They hope that the launch will nab a Guiness Book of World Records entry for the largest number of simultaneous model rocket launches.

And you can take part, too. Dr. Deborah Barnhart, director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, joins Ira to discuss the upcoming celebration of rocketry and how listeners can get involved. Below, you can watch Science Friday’s director Charles Bergquist try his hand at launching a model rocket at a dry run for Tuesday’s launch when Science Friday visited Huntsville, Alabama last May.

Credit: Johanna Mayer

Further Reading