Just how memories are formed, stored, and retrieved in the brain is still a mystery. The prevailing theory is that changes in the connections between neurons encode our experiences. But this week, researchers reported in the journal eNeuro the surprising finding that injecting one snail with RNA molecules taken from the nervous system of another snail appeared to transfer a memory from the donor animal to the recipient. The work surprised many researchers in the field, who cautioned that the results would need to be confirmed and investigated further.

Amy Nordrum, News Editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss the story along with other news from the week in science, including a new version of the Pale Blue Dot image sent back by a tiny CubeSat, a laser-powered robotic fly, and an investigation into the optimal cuteness age of puppies.