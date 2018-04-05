 05/04/2018

Chasing Pluto, As Long As It Takes

pluto from space
This image of Pluto captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft combines blue, red and infrared images. Credit: Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera (MVIC).

In July of 2015, the world was stunned to learn that Pluto, a tiny, distant dot that some didn’t even consider a planet, was a dynamic, complex, and beautiful world. It’s still geologically active, it has an atmosphere, and it may have an ocean buried under its icy surface.  

All of this is now known thanks to New Horizons, a probe that launched in 2006 to complete the tour of the solar system. But for scientists in pursuit of Pluto’s secrets since the late 1980s, it was a long wait. The mission faced political hurdles, budget battles, technical challenges, and near-disaster even as it was days away from speeding past Pluto.

Alan Stern, the mission’s dogged principal investigator, and astrobiologist David Grinspoon have written a new book about the decades-long effort to visit Pluto. They join Ira to talk about the little space probe that could, and what’s left to explore in the far reaches of the solar system.

pluto
Pluto. Credit: NASA
An enhanced color view of Pluto’s largest moon, Charon. Scientists have learned that reddish material in the north (top) polar region is chemically processed methane that escaped from Pluto’s atmosphere onto Charon. Credits: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
the spacecraft with pluto and its moon charon in the background
The New Horizons spacecraft in a concept illustration. Credit: NASA

Segment Guests

Alan Stern

Alan Stern is Principal Investigator for NASA’s New Horizons mission, and a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute. He’s also co-author of Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto (Picador, 2018). He’s based in Boulder, Colorado.

David Grinspoon

David Grinspoon is an astrobiologist and a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Washingoton, DC. He’s also co-author of Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto (Picador, 2018).

