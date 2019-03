This week, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency released a first set of science results from its Hayabusa2 mission to asteroid Ryugu. The findings included some surprises—not only is the rubble making up the asteroid fairly uniform in size, but it’s also unexpectedly dry, containing little of the water content experts were anticipating. Science journalist Annalee Newitz joins Ira to talk about the mission and plans to bring a sample of Ryugu back to Earth.

They’ll also talk about other stories from the week in science, including the intersection of otters and archaeology, and the tale of how scientists got zebrafish to communicate with bees with robot proxies.

