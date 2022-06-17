 06/17/2022

The Wild And Wonderful World Of Mammals

29:58 minutes

A 3-D rendering of two extinct, furry animals with hooves eating lush green vegetation in an ancient forest.
An artist’s rendering of a pair of the extinct Hyracotherium, otherwise known as eohippus, or “dawn horse.” Credit: Shutterstock

Mammals may be the most diverse group of vertebrates that have ever lived. (Don’t tell the mollusk enthusiasts over at Cephalopod Week.) Many people share their homes with another mammal as a pet, like a dog or cat. The largest creatures on earth are mammals: Ocean-dwelling blue whales are the biggest animals that have ever lived, and African elephants are the biggest animals on land. And lest we forget, humans, too, are mammals.

The history and diversity of mammalians is the subject of a new book by paleontologist Steve Brusatte, The Rise and Reign of the Mammals. Steve joins Ira to talk about why mammals have been so successful over the years, and why extinct mammals deserve as much love as the beloved dinosaurs. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Steve Brusatte

Steve Brusatte is a paleontologist and author of The Rise and Reign of the Mammals. He’s based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Whales Evolved From Land To Water, Gene By Gene

Marine mammals like whales and dolphins lost the function of 85 genes in the transition from land to water.

Read More

Naked Mole Rats May Unlock Secrets About The Human Brain

Naked mole rats are unique in the mammal world. But their brains may have valuable clues for our own.

Read More