The Why Of Vocal Fry
For decades, vocal fry lived a relatively quiet existence. A creaky or breathy sound that occurs when your voice drops to its lowest register, this phenomenon was long known to linguists, speech pathologists, and voice coaches—but everyday people didn’t pay much attention to it.
Then in 2011, people started noticing it everywhere. So, what happened? What’s going on in our vocal chords when we fry? And why does it bother so many people so very much?
Science Diction host Johanna Mayer explains the history of vocal fry, and looks at languages where fry is a feature, not a bug.
Lisa Davidson is Professor and Chair of Linguistics at New York University.
