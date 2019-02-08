The Planned Thirty Meter Telescope On Mauna Kea Raises Ethical Concerns

Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain in Hawaii, towering over the Pacific at nearly 14,000 feet. That high altitude, combined with the mountain’s dry, still air and its extreme darkness at night, make it an ideal place for astronomy.

There are already 13 observatories on the summit plateau. Now, astronomers want to build another, called the Thirty Meter Telescope, or TMT, which would become the largest visible-light telescope on the mountain. However, many native Hawaiians don’t want it there for a multitude of reasons:

“The notion of pursuit of knowledge is an important one here,” Kawika Winter, a multidisciplinary ecologist at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology and the He’eia National Estuarine Research Reserve, told Science Friday in an interview earlier this week. “But is it pursuit of knowledge at all costs? Is it pursuit of knowledge at the expense of our humanity?

“From the native Hawaiian perspective this is just the same thing that’s happened before. It’s preventing people from accessing sacred places. It’s desecration of sacred places through construction. It’s all of these issues, but this time it’s for a good reason. This time it’s for science, this time it’s for knowledge, so now it should be OK, right? But it’s the same thing that’s been happening for 200 years. It doesn’t matter what the reason is.”

Winter says there needs to be a new model for integrating indigenous peoples into the process.

Many native Hawaiians say the way this fight has been portrayed in the media—as Hawaiian culture versus science—is disrespectful of their culture, ignorant of their motives, and oblivious to the fact that science has long been an important part of traditional Hawaiian culture. Nearly a thousand scientists and astronomers have now signed an open letter in solidarity with those who would like to see a halt in construction.

And some have suggested that the Thirty Meter Telescope should be built in the Canary Islands instead, where an existing telescope complex enjoys a lofty perch over the Atlantic Ocean. But even that solution isn’t without its detractors.

“This is sort of encouraging a musical chairs of colonialism, where the baggage of building this giant instrument on one observational area that happens to be sacred to Hawaiian people is moved to another place where there are probably equal consequences to the indigenous people of the Canary Islands,” Keolu Fox, an assistant professor of biological anthropology at the University of California, San Diego, told Science Friday this week. “It doesn’t provide a clear-cut solution, it’s just a band-aid on something where we need to take away the knife.”

In this segment, we’ll talk with Trisha Kehaulani Watson, vice president of the non-profit Aina Momona, in Honolulu, about the conflict, and the past, present, and future of astronomy at Mauna Kea, which she wrote about in Vox. And Rosie Alegado, an associate professor of oceanography at the University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa, joins to talk about science in Hawaiian culture and the ethical concerns underpinning every field of science, the topic of her recent editorial in Nature.

View more scenes from Mauna Kea below, photos courtesy of Makawalu Photography.

Further Reading