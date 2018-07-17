This Dust Cloud Has A Silver Lining—Fewer Hurricanes
Earlier this month, a cloud of dust rolled into the atmosphere above Texas and the Gulf Coast. It was a remnant of a storm blown over from the Saharan desert. And like the wildfire smoke currently impacting air quality in the Northwest, the dust has created poor breathing conditions for people living in the haze.
But, according to a new study, that Saharan dust also brings with it a silver lining—it suppresses the formation of major storms. Bowen Pan, Ph.D. candidate at Texas A&M University, joins John Dankosky to explain why a dusty atmosphere could mean a less severe hurricane season.
Bowen Pan is a PhD candidate in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
