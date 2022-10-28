 10/28/2022

Don’t Trust What You See On TikTok This Election Season

12:05 minutes

an index finger reaching out of the inky blackness to touch a tiktok logo that's only illuminating the tip of said finger
Credit: Shutterstock

Midterm elections in the United States are just under two weeks away. And new research suggests a significant risk of misinformation for American social media users—particularly from the video-sharing platform TikTok. Cybersecurity researchers at NYU published their findings after submitting misleading advertisements to YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. 

The ads contained either the wrong dates or voter requirements for upcoming elections, or perpetuated narratives about the validity of past elections. And while TikTok prohibits all political advertising, 90% of those test ads were approved. Meanwhile, YouTube performed the best in rejecting all of the ads, and Facebook accepted about 30% of English-language ads.

New Scientist’s Tim Revell joins co-host Kathleen Davis to talk about the misinformation implications of social media advertisements. Plus, the dramatic electrical charge of swarming honeybees, the good news about declining monkeypox cases, and other stories.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Tim Revell

Tim Revell is Deputy United States Editor for New Scientist in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

Why Do Cats Purr? An Investigation Into A Purr-fect Mystery

One of the most wonderful sounds in the world is also one of the most mysterious. Here's what scientists do and don't know.

Read More

Will A Hotter World Make Jellyfish Haute Cuisine?

As climate change threatens fisheries, experts say jellyfish could be a food we’ll taste more of in the future.

Read More