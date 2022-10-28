The ocean is filled with delicious ingredients, but our favorite seafood items might not stick around on menus forever … thanks to climate change taking its toll on fisheries. As a result, scientists are thinking more and more about what the future of food is going to look like—what ingredients we should eat more, and what we should eat less. That could mean we’ll eat more items like kelp, oysters, and mussels, which are a great source of nutrients, since they can be sustainably harvested.

But there’s another seafood that’s being encouraged as a food of the future. But it’s a little more unfamiliar—and maybe surprising—to most of the world. It’s jellyfish. Although it’s a fairly common ingredient in several countries, like China and Vietnam, it hasn’t quite broken into the international market yet.

Guest host Katherine Wu talks with Agostino Petroni, a journalist based in Rome who reported on the topic for Hakai Magazine, and Dr. Antonella Leone, a researcher at the Italian National Research Council’s Institute of Sciences of Food Production, based in Lecce, Italy. They talk about the benefits of jellyfishing, what it’s going to take to catapult jellyfish into the international seafood market, and their favorite jellyfish recipes.

Ingredients:

tentacles and umbrellas of two large raw jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo, barrel jellyfish)

smoked fish broth

tomato sauce

desalted fresh kombu cut into strips

tuna roe (“bottarga”)

Preparation:

Smoke some fish carcasses without entrails, gills, and eyes with shavings of soft wood

and use them to prepare a smoked fish broth. Filter the liquid through with a cloth. Heat the broth until boiling with a spoonful of tomato sauce per serving.

Dip the seaweed in the broth and cook for 20 minutes, then add jellyfish tentacles and

umbrella in pieces. Complete cooking for as long as necessary (about 10 min). Pour the still steaming jellyfish soup in a bowl and grate abundant tuna bottarga on top. Mix and serve.

Source: The European Jellyfish Cookbook, Dr. Antonella Leone