 10/28/2022

Will A Hotter World Make Jellyfish Haute Cuisine?

light reflecting off of a white barrel jellyfish in Mediterranean Sea
A barrel jellyfish, one of the common edible jellies in the Rhizostomae order. Credit: Shutterstock

The ocean is filled with delicious ingredients, but our favorite seafood items might not stick around on menus forever … thanks to climate change taking its toll on fisheries. As a result, scientists are thinking more and more about what the future of food is going to look like—what ingredients we should eat more, and what we should eat less. That could mean we’ll eat more items like kelp, oysters, and mussels, which are a great source of nutrients, since they can be sustainably harvested.

Spicy jellyfish salad with mustard garlic sauce, serving on white plate.
A serving of haepari naengchae, a traditional Korean side dish made with salted jellyfish strips. Credit: Shutterstock

But there’s another seafood that’s being encouraged as a food of the future. But it’s a little more unfamiliar—and maybe surprising—to most of the world. It’s jellyfish. Although it’s a fairly common ingredient in several countries, like China and Vietnam, it hasn’t quite broken into the international market yet.

Guest host Katherine Wu talks with Agostino Petroni, a journalist based in Rome who reported on the topic for Hakai Magazine, and Dr. Antonella Leone, a researcher at the Italian National Research Council’s Institute of Sciences of Food Production, based in Lecce, Italy. They talk about the benefits of jellyfishing, what it’s going to take to catapult jellyfish into the international seafood market, and their favorite jellyfish recipes.

Intrigued?

Learn to make Mediterranean Jellyfish Soup

Ingredients:

  • tentacles and umbrellas of two large raw jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo, barrel jellyfish)
  • smoked fish broth
  • tomato sauce
  • desalted fresh kombu cut into strips
  • tuna roe (“bottarga”)

Preparation:

  • Smoke some fish carcasses without entrails, gills, and eyes with shavings of soft wood
    and use them to prepare a smoked fish broth. Filter the liquid through with a cloth.
  • Heat the broth until boiling with a spoonful of tomato sauce per serving.
  • Dip the seaweed in the broth and cook for 20 minutes, then add jellyfish tentacles and
    umbrella in pieces. Complete cooking for as long as necessary (about 10 min).
  • Pour the still steaming jellyfish soup in a bowl and grate abundant tuna bottarga on top. Mix and serve.

Source: The European Jellyfish Cookbook, Dr. Antonella Leone

Segment Guests

Agostino Petroni

Agostino Petroni is a freelance journalist based in Rome, Italy.

Antonella Leone

Dr Antonella Leone is a researcher in the Italian National Research Council’s Institute of Sciences of Food Production in Lecce, Italy.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Katherine J. Wu

Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.

