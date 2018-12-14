To Battle Cancer, First Understand The Immune System

For years, cancer treatment has largely involved one of three options—surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. In recent years, however, a new treatment option, immunotherapy, has entered the playing field. It has become the first-line preferred treatment for certain cancers.

Immunotherapy is a class of treatments that use some aspect of the body’s own immune response to help battle cancer cells. There are several different approaches, including monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, CAR T-cell therapies, and checkpoint inhibitors, each with their own advantages and weaknesses. Learn more about these immunotherapy treatments.

This year, the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation”—the immune checkpoint inhibitors. The Nobel committee called their discoveries a landmark in our fight against cancer. Treatments based on their work are now in use against several forms of cancer, with many more trials underway. Still, the approach doesn’t work in all cases, and researchers are working to try to better understand why.

James Allison, 2018 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine and cancer researcher at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, joins Ira to talk about the development of cancer immunotherapies and what remains to be discovered. Thomas Gajewski, who heads the Immunology and Cancer Program at the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center, describes how researchers are trying to figure out what determines the success of the therapies, and the many factors involved—from genetic differences to the microbiome.

Further Reading

Current Immunotherapy Treatments Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies designed specifically to attack one part of a cancer antigen. Those antibodies are then copied in the lab and used for treatment, either alone or in combination with other therapies. Herceptin, Avastin, and Erbitux are all examples of monoclonal antibodies. Cancer vaccines aren’t exactly like the preventative vaccines against common diseases that many people are familiar with. Instead, they try to encourage the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. So far, only one cancer vaccine has been approved in the U.S., for use against an advanced form of prostate cancer. Other cancer vaccines are undergoing clinical trials. CAR T-cell therapies take a cancer patient’s own immune T-cells, then modify the surface in the lab to add a lab-made receptor for a specific type of cancer. This therapy is currently approved in the U.S. for only three specific types of cancer, certain types of advanced or recurrent large B-cell lymphoma, and recurrent acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adults. Some types of cancer have evolved to abuse immune system “checkpoints,” in effect telling the immune system to leave them alone. Immunotherapy approaches known as “checkpoint inhibitors” stop that process, essentially taking the brakes off the immune system and hopefully allowing it to attack the cancer once more.

