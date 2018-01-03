Boosting Vaccination Rates, One Conversation At A Time

Faced with an especially severe year for seasonal flu, the CDC director is calling for more people to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of becoming infected or contracting severe or even life-threatening symptoms.

But in the United States, only about half of children get flu vaccinations every year. And parents of young children are much more likely to say the benefits of childhood vaccines like the MMR immunization are not worth the risks. While laws can require parents to vaccinate their children to attend school, is there a better way to convince hesitant parents?

[Do predictive algorithms have a place in public policy?]

Amanda Dempsey, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado, joins Carnegie Mellon psychology professor Gretchen Chapman in sharing the latest research on how physicians can better communicate with parents and patients who avoid life-saving vaccines. Plus, Missouri School of Journalism graduate Emily Shepherd, who helped create Science Friday’s new shareable factual resources, Science Facts, explains why sharing information may be more helpful than explicitly trying to convince people of scientific truths.

