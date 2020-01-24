 01/24/2020

Can’t See The River For The Trees

4:33 minutes

A waterfall in a wooded glen
Credit: Pixnio

This week business leaders, celebrities, and government officials from around the world met in Davos, Switzerland—and one of the topics was trees. The Trillion Tree campaign, a collaboration between several of the world’s largest environmental organizations, wants to combat global deforestation around the world  But at the same time, work published in the journal Global Change Biology indicates that tree planting can lead to unintended consequences. 

The researchers found that increased levels of forest can reduce the available water in nearby rivers dramatically, cutting river flow by as much as 23% after five years and 38% after 25 years. The effect of trees on river flow is smaller in drier years than wetter ones. The type of soil conditions also have an effecttrees planted on healthy grassland have a larger impact on river flow than forests on former degraded agricultural land. 

David Coomes, Director of the University of Cambridge Conservation Research Institute and one of the authors of the paper, joins Ira to talk about the pros and cons of reforestation.

Segment Guests

David Coomes

David Coomes is a professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and Director of the University of Cambridge Conservation Research Institute at the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, UK.

