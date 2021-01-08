 01/08/2021

Trump’s New EPA ‘Transparency’ Rule Could Hamper Science

12:11 minutes

a White man in a suit in front of a microphone with a wall that says "national press club" behind him
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks at the National Press Club on June 3, 2019. Credit: Shutterstock

This week, the Environmental Protection Agency passed the “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science” rule. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler stated that “the American public has the right to know what scientific studies underline the Agency’s regulatory decisions.” 

But critics say that this outgoing policy by the Trump administration can be used to hamper new environmental regulations. Amy Nordrum lines out the policy and other science headlines from the week. 

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is commissioning editor at MIT Technology Review. Previously, she was News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

Segment Transcript

