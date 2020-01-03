Trump Administration May Dismantle Scientific Paywalls

The federal government spends billions of dollars of your money every year funding scientific research. And yet, in many cases, when the results of that research are published, it can take a full year before the public can read those results for free. The Trump administration wants to change that, making all taxpayer-funded research available immediately, but publishing companies aren’t happy about it.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science reporter at Gizmodo, talks about that and other selected short subjects in science, including how the star Betelgeuse is evolving, why physicists super-cooled LEGO bricks, and an ancient Scottish monument that may have been built to attract bolts of lightning.

