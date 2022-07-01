 07/01/2022

See Science In Motion At “Twitch, Pop, Bloom”

A woman stands in front of a wall of black-and-white images and text showing the history of early science films.
Curator Sonia Epstein stands in front of the “Twitch, Pop, Bloom” gallery exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image. Photography Credit: Nate Dorr

logo that says "science goes to the movies"It’s not unusual for people to crowd into a theater to see a big blockbuster about science. But when’s the last time you saw people clamoring for seats for an educational film made by scientists? The answer is likely never.

But this was not unusual in the early 1900s, when film was an up-and-coming medium and science was capturing the public’s imagination.  

This summer, the Museum of the Moving Image (MOMI) in Queens, New York, is highlighting science education films of the past in the new exhibit “Twitch, Pop, Bloom: Science in Action.”

SciFri producer Kathleen Davis speaks to Sonia Epstein, MOMI’s associate curator of science and film, about how these early videos and research went hand-in-hand at the dawn of cinema, and the historical significance of some of the videos in the exhibit.

Three living tulips projected onto a white wall
Still from “The Birth of a Flower” (1910). Used with permission from the Museum of the Moving Image. Photography Credit: Nate Dorr
Musicians Will Epstein, Shahzad Ismaily, Sarah Pedinotti accompany “Wild Birds in Their Haunts” (1909). Used with permission from the Museum of the Moving Image. Photography Credit: Nate Dorr

Segment Guests

Sonia Epstein

Sonia Epstein is the executive editor and associate curator of science and film at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

