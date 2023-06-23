 06/23/2023

How Art Can Help Treat Dementia And Trauma

11:56 minutes

an artistic representation of a profile of a woman - her silhouette is made of streaks of color swirling outward from her mind
podcast album art that says universe of art, from science friday and wnyc studios. the background is an abstract ethereal painting that looks like a nebula or galaxy with swirling blue and purple clouds. a glowing abstract orb is at the centerThis interview originally appeared on “Universe Of Art,” a new podcast from Science Friday that focuses on artists who use science to take their creations to the next level. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

We might intrinsically know that engaging with and making art is good for us in some way. But now, scientists have much more evidence to support this, thanks in part to a relatively new field called neuroaesthetics, which studies the effects that artistic experiences have on the brain. 

A new book called Your Brain On Art: How The Arts Transform Us, dives into that research, and it turns out the benefits of the arts go far beyond elevating everyday life; they’re now being used as part of healthcare treatments to address conditions like dementia and trauma. 

Universe of Art host D. Peterschmidt sits down with the authors of the book, Susan Magsamen, executive director of the International Arts + Mind Lab at the Pederson Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and Ivy Ross, vice president of design for hardware products at Google, to talk about what we can learn from neuroaesthetic studies, the benefits of a daily arts practice, and the kinds of art they both like making. 

Read an excerpt from Your Brain On Art.

Listen to the Podcast

How do we use art to process the world around us in ways that science can’t? How are illustrators using their skills to help us understand nature’s most unusual creatures? Hosted by SciFri producer and art nerd D. Peterschmidt, Universe of Art brings you conversations with artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level. Listen to previous episodes:

You can listen and subscribe to Universe of Art on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcherTuneIn or your favorite podcasting app.

Segment Guests

Susan Magsamen

Susan Magsamen is executive director of the International Arts + Mind Lab in the Pederson Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ivy Ross

Ivy Ross is Vice President of Design for Hardware Products at Google in San Francisco, California.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About D. Peterschmidt

D. Peterschmidt is a producer, host of the podcast Universe of Art, and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

