 02/03/2023

U.S. Approves First Small Nuclear Reactor Design

17:33 minutes

a 3d ariel view rendering of a large oval-shaped complex surrounded by grass, trees, and a river. a road encircles low-lying futuristic-looking buildings in the center, and the complex also includes a small parking lot and two large mirrored teardrop-shaped human-made lakes
A rendering of the NuScale VOYGR SMR power plant. Credit: NuScale Power

Late last month, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission gave final approval to the first small-modular nuclear reactor design, known in the industry as SMR. It’s not the kind of power plant you might picture when you think of nuclear—gone is the massive cooling tower and tall, domed containment building, in favor of a 15-foot-diameter steel cylinder equipped with passive cooling. 

And instead of being bespoke designs built to order on site, these reactors can be manufactured in a factory and hooked together in the field—an approach that can shave years off the construction time for a new nuclear facility. 

This design, proponents say, could allow straight-forward construction of nuclear plants that replace existing coal-fired power facilities, making use of existing grid infrastructure. Advanced reactors could also be used not just for electricity production, but as a low-carbon means of generating the heat needed for certain industrial and chemical processes. However, any proposed design needs to be safe, reliable, and able to address the persistent issue of long-term nuclear waste. 

Dr Jose Reyes, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of NuScale Power, the company behind the recently approved small modular reactor design, and Christine King, director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program at Idaho National Lab, join Ira to discuss the new design, and what the future of nuclear energy might hold.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jose Reyes

Dr. Jose Reyes is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at NuScale Power in Oregon.

More From Guest
Christine King

Christine King is the director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How States Are Planning To Power The Electric Vehicle Boom

As more electric vehicles hit the road, how can we improve infrastructure to support the transition? Plus, the future of electric trains.

Read More

Is It Possible To Decarbonize Shipping?

Global shipping giant Maersk has ordered a dozen cargo ships that run on methanol. Can it make a difference?

Read More