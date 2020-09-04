September 4, 2020

featured segment
Fact Check Your Feed: Are Kids Really COVID-19 ‘Super Spreaders’?
Headlines disagree about kids and COVID-19. Here’s what the data says.
11:18
How Do You Solve The Problem Of Vaccine Distribution?
Questions swirl around how to prioritize who gets the first COVID-19 vaccines. Plus, an update on Space X’s Starlink satellite constellation.
17:11
Amid The Pandemic, Other Diseases Still Lurk
As resources are being devoted to fighting coronavirus, diseases like tuberculosis and HIV may resurge.
16:48
NYC’s Trees: A Natural Defense Against Heat, But Not Equally Shared
Creating an urban forest ecosystem can help reduce the impacts of climate change.
11:58
Can Fungus Survive Climate Change?
Networks of fungi play a critical role in forest ecosystems—but climate change is decreasing their diversity.
16:37
A Cellular Race Through A Maze
Cells can solve mazes. What does this mean for cancer research?
17:25
