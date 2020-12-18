The Case Of The Vanishing Scallops

If you jump in your car in Manhattan and drive about 85 miles east out to Long Island, you’ll reach a spot where the island forks into two spits of land, the remains of ancient glaciers as they retreated thousands of years ago.

Between these lies the Peconic Bay, which opens out to the Atlantic Ocean. The Bay, like much of the waters around Long Island, has been losing its shellfish at an alarming rate. Already, 90% of the lobsters in Long Island Sound have disappeared. And now, there’s a die-off in scallops.

Over the last two years, the Peconic Bay has lost more than 90% of its scallops—bad news for a community where harvesting shellfish has long been an important part of the economy. Researchers are scrambling to discover why this is happening. Is it predation, climate change, illness—or maybe a combination of everything?

Joining Ira to talk about his research with the Peconic Bay’s scallops is Stephen Tomasetti, PhD candidate in marine science at Stony Brook University in Southampton, New York. They talk about what could be causing this devastation, and how a “scallop FitBit” could shed light into how these shellfish are feeling.

