Why Sharing Viruses Is Good… For Science
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked an unprecedented era of global scientific collaboration. Just a few days after the SARS-CoV-2 virus was isolated, its genomic sequence was posted online and accessible to researchers around the world. Scientists quickly went to work trying to understand this brand new pathogen, and began to counter it with treatments and vaccines.
But genetic sequences have their limits, and scientists also have to work with the real viruses. Sometimes there’s no substitute for a specimen. Sharing pathogens across borders is where things get a lot more complicated. A web of international laws govern some, but not all aspects of how pathogens are shared and stored.
Science isn’t the only factor here—global politics shape responses to the tracking and detection of disease.
What happens if countries are not on the friendliest terms with each other, or if they aren’t up to the same safety standards? Could viruses be misused or mishandled, potentially escaping containment? There are some historical examples that could be instructive.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic spurred cooperation between scientists, some governments downplayed or misled the world about the state of the pandemic. Does misinformation remain a threat, and if so, how can we prevent it?
Guest host Umair Irfan talks with Amber Hartman Scholz, head of science policy at Leibniz Institute DSMZ German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures based in Braunschweig, Germany, to unpack the complex system of scientific virus sharing, and the importance of developing a better process.
Later, Umair is joined by Gigi Gronvall, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, based in Baltimore Maryland, to discuss how far we’ve come in securing pathogenic specimens and the role of misinformation in promoting fears around the development of bioweapons.
Amber Hartman Scholz is Head of Science Policy at the Leibniz Institute, DSMZ German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures in Braunschweig, Germany.
Gigi Gronvall is a Senior Scholar in the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, Maryland.
