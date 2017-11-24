From Cat Rheology To Operatic Incompetence
47:37 minutes
Can playing the didjeridoo affect your sleep apnea? Why do many old men seem to have really big ears? And can a modern brain scan tell us anything about people who find cheese disgusting?
[Need to communicate some science? Alan Alda has some pointers.]
In this hour of Science Friday, we’ll pay a visit to the 27th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremonies, recorded in September on the Harvard campus. The awards ceremony, organized by the science humor magazine the Annals Of Improbable Research, honors the strange and silly in the world of science. The work presented, in the words of editor Marc Abrahams, “first makes you laugh, and then makes you think.”
Marc Abrahams is the editor and co-founder of Annals of Improbable Research and the founder and master of ceremonies for the Ig Nobel Awards Ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.