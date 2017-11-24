Can playing the didjeridoo affect your sleep apnea? Why do many old men seem to have really big ears? And can a modern brain scan tell us anything about people who find cheese disgusting?

In this hour of Science Friday, we’ll pay a visit to the 27th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremonies, recorded in September on the Harvard campus. The awards ceremony, organized by the science humor magazine the Annals Of Improbable Research, honors the strange and silly in the world of science. The work presented, in the words of editor Marc Abrahams, “first makes you laugh, and then makes you think.”