Want To Find A New Species? Start In A Museum

In 1832, less than a year into the first voyage of the Beagle, Charles Darwin found a beetle in Argentina. It was unusually large for its family of rove beetles. Along with numerous other samples, Darwin sent it back to England labelled it as specimen 708. None like it were collected again and Darwin’s sample disappeared.

But then, 180 years later, an entomologist who happened to specialize in rove beetles requested an assortment of samples from London’s Natural History Museum. There, among 24 pinned beetle specimens, was Darwin’s rove beetle. The entomologist, Stelios Chatzimanolis, eventually described it as a new species. In its name, he credited both Darwin and author David Sedaris: Darwinilus sedarisi.

This story is not unique. Turns out, discovering new species in the depths of museum archives is not so uncommon. Dozens of such tales of are told by biologist and author Christopher Kemp in his new book The Lost Species. He describes the treasure hunts and serendipitous finding of species like the ruby seadragon and the olinguito, and why there may be many more discoveries waiting in the backlogged shelves of museums around the world.

And Regina Wetzer, associate curator and director of marine biodiversity at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, explains how combining centuries-old museum specimens with modern techniques may help turn up new clues in understanding the past, present, and future of Earth’s biodiversity.

Here are some examples of newly discovered species:

Ruby Seadragon

The ruby seadragon is one of only three known species of seadragon in the world. It was first described in 2015 based on just four samples stored in natural history museums. All but one was collected more than 60 years ago. Biologist Josefin Stiller was doing genetic analysis of the two known seadragons specimens (the leafy and the common), when she stumbled across a sample that didn’t fit. Two years after publishing the species description, a marine expedition finally saw two ruby seadragons in the wild off the coast of Australia.

Isopod

In 2015, Adam Wall and Regina Wetzer completed a study of the marine isopod, Exosphaeroma amplicauda. The application of that species name was loosely applied, given to any isopod caught off the California coast. In the process, they found several new species, so obviously different that they could see it under a microscope, no DNA analysis required.

Olinguito

The olinguito was discovered in a drawer at Chicago’s Field Museum in 2003. It was originally filed with the museum’s olingos—small, raccoon-like mammals that live in South America. But researcher Kristofer Helgen said when he opened the drawer, he knew he was looking at something related, but different, that no one had yet described or named.

