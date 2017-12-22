President Trump and congressional leaders have spoken repeatedly about doing away with what they call a ‘War On Coal,’ and have introduced policies that attempt to be more friendly to fossil fuel industries. But in some cases, the key decisions aren’t the ones Washington makes, but the decisions made by big banks and institutional investors.

Writing in a recent op-ed in the New York Times, environmentalist and co-founder of 350.org Bill McKibben says that many of the big financial players are already making a shift away from fossil fuels. He joins Ira to discuss green investing. Plus, Akshat Rathi of Quartz takes us inside China’s new carbon market.