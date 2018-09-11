 11/09/2018

Wherever My Microbiome May Roam

17:14 minutes

graphic that shows outline of thailand on left and outline of U.S. on right. as the graphic moves left to right there are five groups of stick figures, each representing the next generation. below them are colorful, diverse representations of their gut microbiome. as the graphic moves right, the amount of these microbes decrease along with the different types of microbes
Thai immigrants lose microbial diversity after moving to the United States. Credit: Cell/Britton, Carly (ELS-CMA)

The bacteria, viruses, and other microbes in our digestive tracts, collectively known as the gut microbiome, are increasingly the culprits of our body’s health. These mix of microbes may affect our immune systems, digestion, metabolism, and even how bodies respond to cancer treatments. And we know that at least some of these microbes are inherited. But what role do our lifestyles play in our gut microbes? And what happens when we move to a new country?

Writing last week in Cell, researchers describe the differences between ethnic Hmong and Karen people living in Thailand, to members of same groups after recent emigration to the United States. Not only were the new U.S. residents likely to have different microbes than those living in Thailand, but the diversity of their gut microbiota was much lower. This change persisted and even worsened in the second generation.

Study co-author Dan Knights, a professor of computational microbiology at the University of Minnesota, explains the findings. Plus, NYU Medical School professor Martin Blaser weighs in on our growing understanding of how our gut microbes interact with our health, and the declining diversity of gut microbes in developed nations.

Segment Guests

Martin Blaser

Martin Blaser is the author of Missing Microbes: How the Overuse of Antibiotics is Fueling Our Modern Plagues (Henry Holt, 2014) and director of the Human Microbiome Program at the New York University School of Medicine in New York, New York.

Dan Knights

Dan Knights is a professor of Computational Microbiology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pajau Vangay

Pajau Vangay is a former research assistant in the Knights Lab, in the Department of Biomedical Informatics and Computational Biology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

