The bacteria, viruses, and other microbes in our digestive tracts, collectively known as the gut microbiome, are increasingly the culprits of our body’s health. These mix of microbes may affect our immune systems, digestion, metabolism, and even how bodies respond to cancer treatments. And we know that at least some of these microbes are inherited. But what role do our lifestyles play in our gut microbes? And what happens when we move to a new country?

Writing last week in Cell, researchers describe the differences between ethnic Hmong and Karen people living in Thailand, to members of same groups after recent emigration to the United States. Not only were the new U.S. residents likely to have different microbes than those living in Thailand, but the diversity of their gut microbiota was much lower. This change persisted and even worsened in the second generation.

Study co-author Dan Knights, a professor of computational microbiology at the University of Minnesota, explains the findings. Plus, NYU Medical School professor Martin Blaser weighs in on our growing understanding of how our gut microbes interact with our health, and the declining diversity of gut microbes in developed nations.

