Who Killed The Passenger Pigeon?
6:22 minutes
6:22 minutes
Hundreds of years ago, passenger pigeons filled the skies of North America. Historians estimate that they could have numbered as many as 5 billion at their peak, living in flocks of millions that darkened the daytime sky when they passed overhead.
After humans with guns began hunting them for food and sport, the bird quickly went extinct, leaving behind a scientific mystery: Why didn’t small populations persist?
A new DNA analysis, published this week in Science, offers one possible answer: A surprisingly low level of genetic diversity. Beth Shapiro, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz and co-author on the new research, explains why the passenger pigeon might hold lessons for other contemporary animals with seemingly large, stable populations.
Beth Shapiro is author of How to Clone a Mammoth: The Science of De-extinction (Princeton University Press, 2015) and associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.