Who Killed The Passenger Pigeon?

Hundreds of years ago, passenger pigeons filled the skies of North America. Historians estimate that they could have numbered as many as 5 billion at their peak, living in flocks of millions that darkened the daytime sky when they passed overhead.

After humans with guns began hunting them for food and sport, the bird quickly went extinct, leaving behind a scientific mystery: Why didn’t small populations persist?

A new DNA analysis, published this week in Science, offers one possible answer: A surprisingly low level of genetic diversity. Beth Shapiro, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz and co-author on the new research, explains why the passenger pigeon might hold lessons for other contemporary animals with seemingly large, stable populations.