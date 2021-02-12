Two Masks Are Better Than One
16:58 minutes
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
Masks have been a big issue throughout the pandemic, from supply shortages to debates about when they should be required to be used.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out research and guidance on the effectiveness of double masking—wearing one mask over another.
Engineer and aerosol scientist Linsey Marr talks about how a face mask traps a virus, the effectiveness of double masking, and other other questions about face masks.
We know that wearing masks is an important way we can curb the transmission of COVID-19. Do your own experiment to see how droplets small and large travel by making Snotty Plots! Use pretend snot to imitate a sneeze, measure its spread, and then experiment with simulated mask-wearing.
Linsey Marr is a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.