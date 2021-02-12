 02/12/2021

Two Masks Are Better Than One

16:58 minutes

a mean wearing two masks
Credit: Shutterstock

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Masks have been a big issue throughout the pandemic, from supply shortages to debates about when they should be required to be used.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out research and guidance on the effectiveness of double masking—wearing one mask over another

an infographic that says 'wearing a mask that fits tightly to your face can help limit spread of the virus that causes covid-19. in lab tests with dummies, exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased by about 95% when they both wore tightly fitted masks.' then it shows an image of a human head wearing two masks with caption: 'cloth mask over medical procedure mask' and a side view of a human head with a mask with caption 'medical procedure mask with knotted ear loops and tucked-in sides.' the next panel reads 'other effective options to improve fit include:' an image of a human head wearing a mask, but with a plastic skeleton contraption that fits the mask closer to the face with caption 'mask fitter' and another image of a human head wearing a surgical mask with a nylon covering over their face and part of their neck with caption 'nylon covering over mask'
Credit: Center of Disease Control and Prevention

Engineer and aerosol scientist Linsey Marr talks about how a face mask traps a virus, the effectiveness of double masking, and other other questions about face masks. 

light bulb hand drawing on a green backgrounWe know that wearing masks is an important way we can curb the transmission of COVID-19. Do your own experiment to see how droplets small and large travel by making Snotty Plots! Use pretend snot to imitate a sneeze, measure its spread, and then experiment with simulated mask-wearing.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Linsey Marr

Linsey Marr is a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Will Vaccines Work Against New Variants Of The Coronavirus?

Vaccines are being tested against new variants of the coronavirus. Here’s what the latest data are telling us.

Read More

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

SciFri listeners called with questions ranging from how antibodies work to who should get jabbed. A microbiologist provides the answers.

Read More