Masks have been a big issue throughout the pandemic, from supply shortages to debates about when they should be required to be used.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out research and guidance on the effectiveness of double masking—wearing one mask over another.

Engineer and aerosol scientist Linsey Marr talks about how a face mask traps a virus, the effectiveness of double masking, and other other questions about face masks.

We know that wearing masks is an important way we can curb the transmission of COVID-19. Do your own experiment to see how droplets small and large travel by making Snotty Plots! Use pretend snot to imitate a sneeze, measure its spread, and then experiment with simulated mask-wearing.

