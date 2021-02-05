 02/05/2021

Will Vaccines Work Against New Variants Of The Coronavirus?

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programs around the world has been anything but smooth. Complicating the effort is the virus itself. The original coronavirus genome that the current vaccines were based on has mutated. Now, there are three virus variants, and experts are somewhat concerned. How will the vaccines scientists have worked so hard to make fare against these three variants, and future ones? 

Stephen Goldstein, post-doctoral researcher in evolutionary virology at the University of Utah joins Ira to talk about what the new numbers on vaccine effectiveness against these variants really mean. 

Stephen Goldstein

Stephen Goldstein is a post-doctoral research associate in evolutionary virology at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

