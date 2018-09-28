Will World War Three Be Fought Over Water?

Yemen is gripped by civil war—and some experts say it could be the first of many “water wars” to come, as the planet grows hotter and drier. In This Is the Way the World Ends: How Droughts and Die-Offs, Heat Waves and Hurricanes Are Converging on America, Jeff Nesbit writes of the Yemeni conflict and many other geopolitical consequences of a warming world, including the precarious future of the Indus River, under the control of China, India and Pakistan, and why Saudi Arabia’s biggest dairy company is buying farmland in the Arizona desert. You can read an excerpt of Nesbit’s new book here.

[Perched on the side of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is an otherworldly experiment.]