 12/27/2019

The 2019 Science News That Made The Headlines

47:37 minutes

four people on stage in an interview
Ira Flatow (left) interviews our news roundup science reporters, (left to right) Rachel Feltman, Wendy Zukerman, and Umair Irfan. In Caveat in New York City. Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday

This story is a part of Science Friday's end of year celebrations.

2019 is waning fast, but before we ring in the new year there’s still time to celebrate, honor, and reflect on all that 2019 brought us in science. In 2019 we experienced some painful and heartbreaking moments—like the burning of the Amazon rainforest, a worldwide resurgence of measles cases, and the first ever deaths linked to vaping. 

But it wasn’t all tragedy and loss. In 2019, Time magazine named youth climate activist Greta Thunberg its “person of the year,” a powerful reminder of just how much climate change became part of the conversation, and the inspiring generation of youth drawing attention to it. And we can’t forget all the major scientific milestones the year brought us, including the first image of a black hole, and the first time we used CRISPR to edit the genes of a living person.

Ira talks with this year’s panel of science news experts, Wendy Zukerman, Rachel Feltman, and Umair Irfan, live on stage at Caveat in New York City. 

Plus, as we turn the corner into 2020, Science Friday listeners weigh in with their picks for the best science moment of the decade. And what better way to cap off the year than with a science news trivia quiz? View and listen to some of the festivities from the New York City event below!

Listen to more of your favorite science moments from the decade.

a man stands on stage. a slide behind him reads "science in the headlines"
Ira Flatow hosting our event “Science In The Headlines” at Caveat in NYC. Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday
rachel feltman speaking on stage
Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science. Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday
a man on stage talking into a mic
Umair Irfan, reporter at Vox. Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday
three people on stage laughing and talking
Rachel Feltman (left), Wendy Zukerman (center), and Umair Irfan (right). Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday
four people on stage in an interview with a slide in the background that reads "the 52 fridays of science"
Credit: Lauren J. Young/Science Friday

Segment Guests

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

