The 2019 Science News That Made The Headlines

This story is a part of Science Friday’s end of year celebrations. Explore the science news that defined the decade, staff stories of the year, read the best science books of 2019, and join the festivities with us in person in New York City at our special event celebrating science news.

2019 is waning fast, but before we ring in the new year there’s still time to celebrate, honor, and reflect on all that 2019 brought us in science. In 2019 we experienced some painful and heartbreaking moments—like the burning of the Amazon rainforest, a worldwide resurgence of measles cases, and the first ever deaths linked to vaping.

But it wasn’t all tragedy and loss. In 2019, Time magazine named youth climate activist Greta Thunberg its “person of the year,” a powerful reminder of just how much climate change became part of the conversation, and the inspiring generation of youth drawing attention to it. And we can’t forget all the major scientific milestones the year brought us, including the first image of a black hole, and the first time we used CRISPR to edit the genes of a living person.

Ira talks with this year’s panel of science news experts, Wendy Zukerman, Rachel Feltman, and Umair Irfan, live on stage at Caveat in New York City.

Plus, as we turn the corner into 2020, Science Friday listeners weigh in with their picks for the best science moment of the decade. And what better way to cap off the year than with a science news trivia quiz? View and listen to some of the festivities from the New York City event below!

Donate To Science Friday Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Donate

Listen to more of your favorite science moments from the decade.