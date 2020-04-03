April 3, 2020

featured segment
With Low Supplies, DIY Medical Gear Is On The Rise
Due to shortages of crucial supplies, healthcare workers ask volunteers to make medical masks.
16:45
Methane, It’s What’s For Dinner… In The Deep Ocean
Scientists discover two newly-described species of tube worms living on the seafloor that use bacteria to draw nutrition from methane.
6:55
Pandemic Survivors May Be Key To First COVID-19 Treatment
What you need to know about the CDC’s new face mask guidelines and an experimental COVID-19 treatment launching in New York.
4:42
Tribes Face COVID-19 With Limited Test Kits, Remote Staff, Lost Revenue
Michigan’s tribal governments are running into their own problems with COVID-19.
16:42
Scientists Discover Potential Signs Of Life On Mercury
Mercury, it turns out, may have both water and basic chemical building blocks of life.
16:55
Cooped Up At Home? Try These Citizen Science Projects
Explore the universe, your town’s water quality, or the nature in your backyard—while staying home.
11:38
Neanderthals Feasted On Fish Just Like Us
A new find in Portugal suggests Neanderthals were complex, intelligent hominins.
17:28
