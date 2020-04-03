 04/03/2020

Methane, It’s What’s For Dinner… In The Deep Ocean

a colored image of the seafloor. there are clusters of white tubular organisms with turquoise blue tufts of thin filaments
Methane-consuming serpulid worms on the seafloor off the coast of Costa Rica. Credit: Alvin, WHOI

About 1,800 meters below the ocean surface off the western coast of Costa Rica, methane seeps dot the seafloor. These are places where methane and other hydrocarbons slowly escape from beneath the earth’s crust. Like more well-known hydrothermal vents, methane seeps are home to an unusual array of wildlife, relying on the seeps’ enriched chemistry for energy and nutrients.

two women scientists and a man sit inside a submarine with a lot of buttons and screens, taking a selfie
Scientists Victoria Orphan and Shana Goffredi get ready to dive in the sub Alvin with pilot Danik Forsman. Credit: Victoria Orphan, Caltech

Writing this week in the journal Science Advances, researchers describe two species of tube worms that live in a symbiotic relationship with methane-oxidizing bacteria that live on their crowns. The researchers collected some of the worms via deep-sea submersibles and then exposed them to carbon-13-labeled methane, showing that the worms were able to assimilate the methane into biomass. The team believes that the symbiosis allows these worms to rely on methane for much of their nutrition.

Shana Goffredi, an associate professor of biology at Occidental College in Los Angeles and one of the authors of the report, explains the research and what remains to be learned about the environment around these undersea methane seeps.

