During the global COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across the country are running low on PPE—personal protective equipment. This includes masks, gowns, face shields, and other important gear to keep healthcare workers safe. These supplies are the first line of defense between healthcare workers and potentially sick patients.

Cloth masks are usually only advised as a last resort for healthcare workers, but an increasing number of hospitals are seeking them out. Some hospitals, including Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis—the largest hospital in Missouri—are anticipating a tsunami of COVID-19 cases in the weeks ahead. To get ready, it’s watching and taking lessons from the experiences of hospitals in coronavirus hotspots, like New York City. One big example is turning to homemade cloth masks to fill oncoming PPE shortages.

A homegrown effort called the Million Masks Challenge has sprung up amidst the crisis. Volunteers are pulling out their sewing machines and extra fabric to make masks that are sent to healthcare providers. And a new website, GetPPE.org, has launched to connect crafters with hospitals across the country that are asking for homemade face masks.

Joining Ira to talk about the PPE crisis and how hospitals are preparing are Rob Poirier, clinical chief of emergency medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Jessica Choi, founder of GetPPE.org.

What You Said

You’ve been sharing your thoughts and experiences during the coronavirus pandemic on SciFri VoxPop. On March 21, Lindsay I., a pediatrician in San Antonio, Texas, told us how her practice is caring for patients with limited supplies:

Hi, this is Lindsay Irvin. I’m a pediatrician in San Antonio, Texas. We have exactly one N95 mask per person for my pediatric practice. We just quarantined our first family with COVID-19 yesterday [March 20]. This weekend, my staff and I and my nurse practitioner’s mother and her friend are sewing cloth masks to put over our N95 masks to help them last longer. So wish us luck. Everybody stay safe. And we’re going to keep seeing kids as long as we have breath in our bodies.

