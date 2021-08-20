 08/20/2021

You, Too, Can Be All Thumbs. Or At Least Three.

a white woman holds up her right hand. a prosthetic additional thumb is attached to the opposite side of her right hand, accompanied by some wires leading to a strap around her bicep
Designer Dani Clode with her “Third Thumb” device. Credit: Dani Clode

Take a look at your hand and fingers—and imagine that instead of five digits, you had an additional thumb, approximately opposite your natural thumb. Researchers at University College London built what they call the “Third Thumb”—a flexible, 3D-printed prosthetic device, controlled by pressure on sensors under the wearer’s big toes.

The researchers studied how people wearing the thumb adapted their mental models of the world to incorporate their new, augmented body part, which they were able to use to perform tasks that usually take two hands, from picking up multiple wine glasses to plugging a USB cable into an adapter held in the air. 

a white arm with the additional thumb prosthetic attached, allowing the user to carry a large and small ball in their main hand and holding an additional small ball thanks to the extra thumb
Using the “Third Thumb” to complete one of the training tasks, of holding multiple balls with one hand. Credit: Dani Clode
a white hand with the additional thumb prosthetic attached, allowing the user to hold a small bottle of blowing bubbles with the additional thumb while another finger holds the bubble wand
The “Third Thumb” device being used to blow bubbles single-handedly. Credit: Dani Clode

The scientists were interested in learning how the brain adapts to such a change, and whether there’s any mental cost associated with controlling a body part that may not always be there. 

SciFri’s Charles Bergquist talks with Dani Clode, the designer of the thumb, and Paulina Kieliba, an engineer working on the project, about what they’ve learned from their interactions with extra body parts. Watch a video of how it works below! 

Segment Guests

Dani Clode

Dani Clode is a designer in the Plasticity Lab at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London in London, England.

Paulina Kieliba

Paulina Kieliba is a researcher and engineer in the Plasticity Lab at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London in London, England.

