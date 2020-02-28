Why Aren’t We Talking About (And Debating) Climate Policy?
11:33 minutes
This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.
Another presidential debate has come and gone without a substantial discussion of climate change and how to address it—despite polls that consistently rank climate as the second-highest concern of likely Democratic voters.
In addition, the organization Media Matters released a report this week showing that news stories about climate change accounted for under 1% of nightly and Sunday morning network news coverage in 2019.
Climate journalist Emily Atkin, creator and author of the HEATED newsletter, joins Ira to talk about the disparity in climate coverage and attention, the pledge from Jeff Bezos to contribute $10 billion to climate issues, and the collapse of a major effort in Canada to expand oil sands production.
