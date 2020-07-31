July 31, 2020

featured segment
Living With Coronavirus, Behind Bars
For months, the incarcerated population has been battling COVID-19—and the struggle to contain the disease is highlighting systemic public health issues.
17:01
The Beautiful Spirals Of Sperm Cells On The Move
New tools—and math—are shifting our picture of a vital reproductive cell.
11:52
Will Nations Share Their COVID-19 Vaccines?
As the U.S., Russia, and other nations push forward on COVID-19 vaccine trials, what happens to countries that can’t develop their own?
17:11
How Zero Gravity Can Reveal Basic Biological Questions
Astronauts just bioengineered human cells on the International Space Station.
11:44
What’s The Game Plan For A COVID-19 Outbreak In Pro Sports?
Different sports are using combinations of ‘bubbles,’ testing, and quarantine to try to keep the season in play. But will it all work?
5:08
New Science Diction Episode: Learn About The Fishy History Of Ketchup
Ketchup is an essential companion of American summer cuisine, but where did it come from?
29:44
