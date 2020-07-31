July 31, 2020

For months, the incarcerated population has been battling COVID-19—and the struggle to contain the disease is highlighting systemic public health issues. Plus, a new look at how sperm swim, and the challenges of planning a sports league during pandemic times.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Living With Coronavirus, Behind Bars

For months, the incarcerated population has been battling COVID-19—and the struggle to contain the disease is highlighting systemic public health issues.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode