How Zero Gravity Can Reveal Basic Biological Questions
17:11 minutes
17:11 minutes
Astronauts have conducted all sorts of experiments in the International Space Station—from observations of microgravity on the human to body to growing space lettuce. But recently, cosmonauts bioengineered human cartilage cells into 3D structures aboard the station, using a device that utilizes magnetic levitation.
The results were recently published in the journal Science Advances. Electrical engineer Utkan Demirci and stem cell biologist Alysson Muotri what removing gravity can reveal about basic biological questions, and how you design experiments to run in space.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Utkan Demirci is Co-division Chief and Co-Director of the Canary Center at Stanford for Cancer Early Detection, and a professor of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California.
Alysson Muotri is a professor of Pediatrics and Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.