What’s The Game Plan For A COVID-19 Outbreak In Pro Sports?

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Major League Baseball’s season opened to great fanfare last week, amid the pandemic. But 18 players and staff of the Miami Marlins have already tested positive for COVID-19—forcing the team to pause their season until at least next week. Meanwhile, the NBA has quarantined their entire roster in a bubble in the Magic Kingdom in Florida. 

Sports reporter Ben Cohen and epidemiologist Zachary Binney talk about the strategies and effectiveness of different leagues as competitive sports attempt to make a COVID-19 comeback. 

Segment Guests

Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen is a sports reporter for the Wall Street Journal in New York, New York.

Zachary Binney

Zachary Binney is an epidemiologist and an assistant professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods at the Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

