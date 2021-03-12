 03/12/2021

Spinning Glass To See The Stars

11:34 minutes

The mirror-casting furnace in full spin. Credit: Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab, The University of Arizona

Last weekend, a giant furnace built under the east stands of the University of Arizona football stadium began to spin. That furnace contained some 20 tons of high-purity borosilicate glass, heated to 1,165 degrees C. As the glass melted, it flowed into gaps in a mold. The centrifugal force of the spinning furnace spread the material up the edges of the mold, forming the curved surface of a huge mirror, with a diameter of 8.4 meters.  

The piece is just one of seven sections that will eventually form the 25-meter primary mirror of the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile. It’s not a fast process—it will take several months to cool, and then another two years to measure, grind, and polish. When that’s complete, the surface of the mirror segment will be accurate to within twenty-five nanometers. Steward Observatory mirror polishing program project scientist Buddy Martin says that when it’s complete, the Giant Magellan Telescope should be ten times sharper than the Hubble Space Telescope—if it was positioned in Washington, DC, it would be able to make out a softball in the hand of a pitcher in San Francisco. 

Martin talks with SciFri’s Charles Bergquist about the mirror production process, and the challenges of working with glass on massive scales. Watch a video and see photos of the process below. 

eerie-looking photo of a worker in the dark arranging large chunks of glass on a huge plate. the worker is reaching their arm out
The mirror lab. Credit: Damien Jemison, Giant Magellan Telescope – GMTO Corporation
cube chunks of glass sitting in the dark under a light in a sort of display case
Chunks of ice at the inspection station. Credit: Damien Jemison, Giant Magellan Telescope – GMTO Corporation
Loading the glass, piece by piece. Credit: Damien Jemison, Giant Magellan Telescope – GMTO Corporation
aerial timelapse view of glass fading from chunks to smooth as it melts
Glass melting. Credit: Damien Jemison, Giant Magellan Telescope – GMTO Corporation

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the “engineering marvel” of casting the sixth mirror for the Giant Magellan Telescope.
  • See more images of the construction site, the mirror lab, and more.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Hubert (Buddy) Martin

Hubert (Buddy) Martin is Project Scientist at the Mirror Polishing Program and Associate Research Professor, Optical Sciences Ph.D., 1983, Cambridge University

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Now Presenting, The Nominees For The Next Space Telescope

Four telescope projects have been nominated to be NASA’s next great observatory. But which will take home the coveted award?

Read More

Thirty Years Of Stardom

After 30 years, the Hubble Space Telescope still offers sharp insight into space.

Read More