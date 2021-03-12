 03/12/2021

Why Is Daydreaming Difficult For Grownups?

17:29 minutes

a woman thinking and staring off in the distance as she sits with a laptop in a modern cubicle office
Credit: Shutterstock

Children have a natural talent for imagination. Even in moments of boredom, their imagination can take them away into daydreams that help pass the time in a flash. But for many adults, falling into a daydream is hard, especially when our minds are filled with worries about tomorrow’s obligations, finances, and a global pandemic. 

Turns out those who feel this way are not alone. New research shows that adults report getting to a daydreaming state is harder than experiencing their unguided thoughts. Adults often require a prompt to think about something pleasant, and tend to ruminate on unpleasant things. 

Daydreaming can be an antidote to boredom, and researcher Erin Westgate of the University of Florida says that’s important. Her previous research shows that boredom can cause sadistic behavior in people. Westgate joins guest host John Dankosky and Manoush Zomorodi, host of the TED Radio Hour and author of the book Bored and Brilliant, who argues leaning into boredom can unlock our most creative selves.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Erin Westgate

Erin Westgate is an assistant professor of Psychology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi is host of the TED Radio Hour, and author of the book Bored and Brilliant. She’s based in New York, New York.

