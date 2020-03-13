Coronavirus: Sanitizing, According To Science

The number of people in the U.S. confirmed to be infected with the pandemic-level respiratory coronavirus continues to rise, even as testing and diagnosis capacity continues to lag behind other nations. In the meantime, epidemiologists are urging people all over the country to take actions that help “flatten the curve,” to slow the rate of infection so the number of cases don’t overwhelm the healthcare system and make the virus even more dangerous for those who get it.

And the best methods to flatten that curve? Social distancing, which means limiting your exposure to other people, including large gatherings. And, when you can’t avoid other people, it means washing your hands diligently, disinfecting door knobs, and otherwise killing virus particles—which may survive up to three days on inanimate objects, depending on conditions.

28/39 Soapy water is totally different. Soap contains fat-like substances knowns as amphiphiles, some structurally very similar to the lipids in the virus membrane. The soap molecules “compete” with the lipids in the virus membrane. pic.twitter.com/roMbcOnDr2 — Palli Thordarson (@PalliThordarson) March 8, 2020

Mount Sinai virologist Benhur Lee and infection prevention epidemiologist Saskia Popescu talk about why disinfectant works, how to sanitize your spaces, and why these steps don’t just protect you—but also your community. Plus, Emory nursing professor Vicki Hertzberg discusses the data on how to be safe when you can’t avoid airplanes.

