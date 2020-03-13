 03/13/2020

Coronavirus: Sanitizing, According To Science

28:16 minutes

a person washing hands
Credit: Shutterstock

The number of people in the U.S. confirmed to be infected with the pandemic-level respiratory coronavirus continues to rise, even as testing and diagnosis capacity continues to lag behind other nations. In the meantime, epidemiologists are urging people all over the country to take actions that help “flatten the curve,” to slow the rate of infection so the number of cases don’t overwhelm the healthcare system and make the virus even more dangerous for those who get it.

And the best methods to flatten that curve? Social distancing, which means limiting your exposure to other people, including large gatherings. And, when you can’t avoid other people, it means washing your hands diligently, disinfecting door knobs, and otherwise killing virus particles—which may survive up to three days on inanimate objects, depending on conditions. 

Mount Sinai virologist Benhur Lee and infection prevention epidemiologist Saskia Popescu talk about why disinfectant works, how to sanitize your spaces, and why these steps don’t just protect you—but also your community. Plus, Emory nursing professor Vicki Hertzberg discusses the data on how to be safe when you can’t avoid airplanes. 

Further Reading

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for an email about words and language, and updates about the Science Diction podcast.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Looking To The Genome To Track And Treat The New Coronavirus

Scientists have sequenced the genome of the new coronavirus from two patients in Washington state.

Read More

How To Prepare Your Healthcare System For A New Coronavirus

If COVID-19 spreads in the U.S., hospitals have ways to prepare. Public health experts explain why more testing and protecting healthcare workers will be key.

Read More