In An Uncanny Valley, Art Evolves
Normally, art doesn’t evolve—once it’s created, it’s static, with the possible exception of the viewer’s response to it. But computer programmer, artist, and toolmaker Joel Simon has created a website that lets users combine and morph visual art using biological principles.
SciFri video producer Luke Groskin gives a quick tour of ArtBreeder.com, and the otherworldly creations it can produce.
