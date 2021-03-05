 03/05/2021

In An Uncanny Valley, Art Evolves

3:29 minutes

Normally, art doesn’t evolve—once it’s created, it’s static, with the possible exception of the viewer’s response to it. But computer programmer, artist, and toolmaker Joel Simon has created a website that lets users combine and morph visual art using biological principles. 

SciFri video producer Luke Groskin gives a quick tour of ArtBreeder.com, and the otherworldly creations it can produce. 

