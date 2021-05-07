 05/07/2021

A Beetle’s Chemical (And Plastic) Romance

a pile of small black 3d printed beetles next to a gold coin to show size
A cluster of 3D-printed beetles used to study the feasibility of artificial insects in mating studies. Credit: Huai-Jun Xue, Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

For many species of beetle, the key to finding a mate is scent: Both females and males give off pheromones that signal their species, their sex, and even their maturity level. How do researchers know? In experiments with dead beetles that have been sprayed with female pheromones, live males reliably attempt to mate with the dead insects.

But when one team of researchers based at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and Syracuse University in New York tried to investigate whether this was true for the flea beetle Altica flagariae, they got a strange result. Males seemed confused when presented with scented dead beetles, leaving the team wondering if the dead beetles were still exuding their original chemicals. What is a research team to do? They attempted the same experiment, but with 3D-printed replicas. This time, the male beetles seemed clearly attracted to the female scent, the researchers wrote in the journal Chemoecology last month.

a real beetle on top of a 3d printed beetle
Researchers observed male beetles mating with 3D-printed beetles, showing that artificial models offer a feasible and cost-effective method for mating studies of insects. Credit: Yuan Wang

Producer Christie Taylor talks to Syracuse University biologist Kari Segraves about the intricacies of studying beetle intimacy, and the implications for evolutionary biology.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Kari Segraves

Kari Segraves is a professor of Biology at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

Segment Transcript

