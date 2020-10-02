 10/02/2020

Ask An Expert: Why Do We Itch?

17:22 minutes

a brown bear in the water raising one of its fore paws to scratch its head
We’ve all had that urge to scratch an itch. But why do we do it? Credit: Tambako/Flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

The pandemic has us feeling a lot of things: anxious, stressed, tired. But what about itchy? 

Have you ever had a hard time not scratching or rubbing your face in public? Or had an unreachable itch beneath a mask? This week on Science Friday, we ask an expert: why do we itch? And is there any relief to be found in understanding the neuroscience behind why we scratch? 

Ira asks these questions and more to Diana Bautista, professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California Berkeley. They were joined by a live Zoom audience, who were also itching to ask their own questions. Watch the conversation below to get an explanation on all things itch!

Want To Join Our Next Virtual SciFri Live? 

Keep an eye on Science Friday’s livestream events page and social media for more opportunities to join Ira’s next live Zoom interview, and be part of our show!

Further Reading

Find out when Science Friday is heading your way! Sign up for our events newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Diana Bautista

Diana Bautista is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

 

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Events Producer at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Kyle Marian Viterbo

Kyle Marian Viterbo is an engagement producer at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Nothing To Sneeze At

Sneezes and coughs generate gas clouds that can spread germs farther than previously imagined.

Read More

An Argument For The Benefits Of Not Bathing

We've all been treating personal hygiene differently these days. Writer James Hamblin discusses breaking the rules around cleanliness.

Read More