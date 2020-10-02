Ask An Expert: Why Do We Itch?
17:22 minutes
The pandemic has us feeling a lot of things: anxious, stressed, tired. But what about itchy?
Have you ever had a hard time not scratching or rubbing your face in public? Or had an unreachable itch beneath a mask? This week on Science Friday, we ask an expert: why do we itch? And is there any relief to be found in understanding the neuroscience behind why we scratch?
Ira asks these questions and more to Diana Bautista, professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California Berkeley. They were joined by a live Zoom audience, who were also itching to ask their own questions. Watch the conversation below to get an explanation on all things itch!
Diana Bautista is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California.
