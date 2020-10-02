 10/02/2020

Read A Collection Of Science Fiction With The Science Friday Book Club

17:25 minutes

an Indigenous woman on the left, wearing a headband, and a Black woman on the right
Authors Darcie Little Badger and Aisha Matthews. Credit: Darcie Little Badger/Omar B Rimawi

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"This is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about the short story collection, New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction By Writers of Color, edited by Nisi Shawl. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice message as you read on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

A planet inhabited by parasitic life forms that turn human settlers into demonic figures. An aging woman who just wants to live in peace in a “dumb house” with no technological upgrades. A woman who starts to experience the presence of otherworldly visitors. A taxi driver who takes tourists from other planets on rides far above the New York City skyline. 

And, in the case of Darcie Little Badger’s short story “Kelsey and the Burdened Breath,” a young woman helps the last breaths of the dying, literally their souls or “shimmers,” depart for the next adventure. That is, until she is asked to track down one that has committed the unthinkable: murder and cannibalism of other souls.

All these are stories in the Nisi Shawl-edited collection, New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction By People Of Color, this fall’s Science Friday Book Club pick. Over the next five weeks, we’ll talk about stories from the book, starting with Little Badger’s story about burdens—literal, metaphorical, and metaphysical. 

SciFri Book Club captain Christie Taylor kicks off the first in of a series of conversations about short stories from New Suns with Aisha Matthews, managing editor of The Journal of Science Fiction, and Darcie Little Badger, a Lipan Apache writer and author of the New Suns story “Kelsey and the Burdened Breath.” 

Ready To Get Otherworldly With Us? Here’s How!

  1. Grab a copy of the book and start reading! You can buy a physical copy via Powell’s Books, Indiebound, Bookshop, or your favorite bookseller. Plus, we’re partnering with libraries across the country to give you more ways to read with us.
  2. Need a teaser? Read an excerpt from “Kelsey and the Burdened Breath,” this week’s story focus.
  3. Listen to the radio show every Friday through October 30. We’ll discuss one story every week, and finish with a conversation with collection editor and author Nisi Shawl.
  4. Jump into the discussion with our online community at Mighty Networks! We’ll be chatting about New Suns every week with discussion questions and additional reading recommendations.
  5. Want to get e-mail from us? Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to get weekly updates, discussion questions, and information about other Book Club happenings.
  6. Tell us your stories using the SciFri VoxPop app. (Download the app on iPhone and Android.) This week we want to know what you’re observing as you read the stories in “New Suns.” Do you have a favorite story? Why or why not? We may play your answer on the show!
  7. Are you itching for more literary tales? Keep an eye out for Science Diction, a forthcoming podcast from Science Friday that digs into the scientific origin stories behind our words and language. Sign up for the Science Diction newsletter for updates.

Segment Guests

Aisha Matthews

Aisha Matthews is managing editor of the Journal of Science Fiction and the director of Literary Programming for the Museum of Science Fiction’s Escape Velocity conference in Washington, D.C..

Darcie Little Badger

Darcie Little Badger is author of ‘Kelsey and the Burdened Breath’ (New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction By People of Color, Rebellion, 2019).

Segment Transcript

